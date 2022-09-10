Isomer Partners LP Acquires New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Isomer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000. JD.com makes up about 6.0% of Isomer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $60.41 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com Company Profile

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.