Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
ISR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.86. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Isoray Company Profile
