ITAM Games Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.66 Million (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITAM Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games (ITAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

