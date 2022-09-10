Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$13.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

IVN opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 22.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

