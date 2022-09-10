IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. IVERIC bio accounts for about 8.1% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.56% of IVERIC bio worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $66,880,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $23,976,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISEE. UBS Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.