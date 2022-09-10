IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 210728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.