J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Buys $35,227.50 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

