Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 428,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 643.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 65.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,991. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $187.61 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.