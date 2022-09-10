Jacobs Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Financial makes up about 2.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

