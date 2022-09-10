Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. First BanCorp. makes up 2.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First BanCorp. worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.