Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sprott makes up approximately 4.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Sprott worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 21.5% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott by 7.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprott by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII opened at $39.05 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

About Sprott

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

