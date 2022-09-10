Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

