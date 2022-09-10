Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. Research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
