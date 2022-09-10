Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $185,354.40 and approximately $19,655.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+ (JAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
