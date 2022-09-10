Jeanmarie F. Desmond Acquires 1,335 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TSE opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.52.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

