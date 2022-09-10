Jeanmarie F. Desmond Acquires 1,335 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trinseo Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE:TSE opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $947.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Trinseo Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.52.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
See Also
