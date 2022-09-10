Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($106.12) to €100.00 ($102.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

