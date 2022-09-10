Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.