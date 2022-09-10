Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.55%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

