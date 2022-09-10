Jefferies Financial Group Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $60.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.36% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

