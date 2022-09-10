Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,302.22.

ASOMY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

