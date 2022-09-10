Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $233.57 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

