Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTDOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

