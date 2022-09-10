Jeremy Andrus Purchases 10,423 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Traeger Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Traeger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Traeger by 1,187.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

