Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $37,772.00

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $22.42 or 0.00103966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a market cap of $2.78 million and $37,772.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Buying and Selling Jetfuel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

