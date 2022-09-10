Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $22.42 or 0.00103966 BTC on major exchanges. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $37,772.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

