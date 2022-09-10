JMP Securities Cuts BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $10.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

In other news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

