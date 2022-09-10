JMP Securities Cuts BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $10.50

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BRSP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.