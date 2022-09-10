Jobchain Price Tops $0.0003 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $1,376.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jobchain

JOB is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

