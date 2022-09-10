JOE (JOE) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $78.04 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE (JOE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,711,278 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

