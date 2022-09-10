JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €7.10

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.