JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,380 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £26.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 970.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,013.11. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

