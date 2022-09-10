JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 6,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,882 ($71.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,122.52. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,288.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,237.08.

Insider Transactions at NEXT

About NEXT

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.