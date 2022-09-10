JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

