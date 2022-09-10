JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

LON ASC opened at GBX 673.50 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The firm has a market cap of £673.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

