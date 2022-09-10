JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,200 ($50.75) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,288 ($39.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,553.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,654.34. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4,907.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 3,066 ($37.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 60.45%.

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.