JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price to GBX 6,000

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,823.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

