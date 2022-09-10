Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Raised to CHF 62

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBAXY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 2.8 %

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

