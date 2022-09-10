K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.86.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.34. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

