Kalata 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $175.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $12,695.70 and approximately $175.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00358658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars.

