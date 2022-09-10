Kalata (KALA) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Kalata (KALA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $12,505.10 and approximately $158.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00776206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.