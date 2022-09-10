Kalata (KALA) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Kalata (KALA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $12,505.10 and approximately $158.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00776206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015706 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019835 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
