Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Featured Articles
