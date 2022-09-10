Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

