Kangal Reaches Market Cap of $337,247.82 (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Kangal has a total market capitalization of $337,247.82 and $139.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kangal has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00776157 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014914 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019828 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Kangal Coin Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Buying and Selling Kangal
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.