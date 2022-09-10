Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $14,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 127,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $248.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $11,728,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.