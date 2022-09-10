Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Cap of $309,214.09

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $309,214.09 and $59,748.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.