Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.71 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Kava has a market capitalization of $429.52 million and $25.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

