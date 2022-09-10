KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Trading 38.4% Higher Over Last Week

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $3,020.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002059 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD (CRYPTO:KCCPAD) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.