Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

QQQ opened at $307.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.86 and a 200-day moving average of $315.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.