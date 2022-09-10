Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

