Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 355 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $26,820,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $7,731,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $223.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

