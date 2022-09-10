Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.