Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 941 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

