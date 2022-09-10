Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UMH Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UMH Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

