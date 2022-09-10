Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 4,529 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $15,738,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.67 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

